Mark J. MacGuidwin
January 21, 1952 - February 18, 2019 - Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Golfer, Reader, Mentor, Storyteller, Optimist and Friend Mark J. MacGuidwin died suddenly of a heart attack on February 18, 2019. He was vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with friends and his wife of 44 years, Sue (Belanger) MacGuidwin.
Mark will be greatly missed by his four children Kathy Sisson (Brian), Tim (Kate), Jeff (Amanda), Dave, and four grandchildren (Corinne, Samantha, Cecilia and Fitz) who adored their "Papa." He will also be remembered by brothers, A. Scott (Judy), Reid, Jim (Cheryl), and Keith (Mary Beth) MacGuidwin, sister Marianne Gard (Paul), aunt Jean Nell, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and countless friends amassed over his 67 years. Mark was preceded in death by his parents M. Reid and Corinne MacGuidwin.
Mark was a graduate of the University of Michigan and Case Western University, and attended Brother Rice High School, class of 1970. A lifelong career in finance took him across the Midwest and finally to California, where he retired from Peterson CAT as CFO in 2017. On moving to California so close to his retirement, Mark once told his son Jeff, "I didn't want to think we were too old for a new adventure."
Always willing to share his wisdom, wit, energy, and enthusiasm, Mark laughed often and found joy in the little things. He was happiest on the golf course, vacationing in Disney World with his family, playing on the floor with his grandchildren, and exploring an endless curiosity about the world, whether from a new person, book, or experience.
A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in Birmingham on Saturday March 2, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 10-11 AM, with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Detroit Cristo Rey High School or The First Tee.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019