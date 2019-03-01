|
Mark L. Pence
Livonia - Mark L. Pence, 56, of Livonia, Feb. 20. Mark is survived by his sister, Mary (Bob) Engiles, extended family and many special lifelong friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew J. & Rosa M. (nee: Edwards) Pence, and brothers, Andrew E. and John M. Pence.
Friends may visit on Friday March 1, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152 and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mark's name to The Miracle League of Plymouth 325 Farmer Street, Plymouth, Michigan 48170 www.miracleleagueofplymouth.com Please share a memory of Mark with his family at www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019