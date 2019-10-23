Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Mark Major, 39, passed away on October 19, 2019, shortly after finishing his third book. A intellectual, hilarious, and passionate husband, son, and friend, Mark leaves behind his wife, Erin Heidt-Forsythe of Boalsburg, PA, his parents, Gerald (Jerry) and Jean Major of Farmington Hills, MI, his sister, Suzanne (Thad) Quinley of Chicago, IL, four nephews, and a crowd of loving friends. After earning a BA from Michigan State University and a PhD in Political Science from Rutgers University, Mark went on to research and teach about the presidency and the media. He loved drinking a good glass of Pinot Noir, being the loudest singer at karaoke, and walking his dogs. A funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Family, Novi at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, preceded by a visitation at 10:30 AM. A celebration of Mark's extraordinary life will occur at a later date. Information can be found at http://www.celebratemark.com. Donations can be made to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Animal Haven, and the .



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
