Warren - Mark (Moe) Mordarski, Warren, Mi. A caring brother, loving uncle and a true friend to so many, Passed away unexpectedly November 16,2018 at the age of 57. Mark was the son of the late Chet and Ronnie Mordarski, predeceased in death by loving sisters Cece and recently Pat. At a young age, he could be found at the ball diamond behind St. Anne's Church with the neighborhood gang in the summer, or football practice with school mates in the fall.

His passion for sports continued as he never missed a big game on T.V. His true love was music. Founding member of the band Inversions, he was the drummer and singer pounding out the dance hits of the 60's - 70's week after week. He was always surrounded by friends and family living life to the fullest. For that he will forever be missed. He is survived by Mike (Carol) Mordarski, Sue (Jay) Wilhelm and Marty (Michelle) Mordarski. By his nieces and nephews- Stephanie, Matt (Lauren), Lauryn, Evan, Rachel, Michael, Allison and great nephew Everette. Memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am on April 27th, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 32000 Mound Rd Warren, Mi. Please share memories at mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
