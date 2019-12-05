|
Mark Sheldon Quick
Roscommon - Mark S. Quick, age 69, of Roscommon, on December 04, 2019.
Beloved brother of Neal (Mary Janes) Quick, George (Jeanne) Quick, Steven Quick, Ann (Gary Huff) Quick, Jean (Derek) Alexander, Janice Quick, Mary Quick and Julie (Ashley Varner) Quick. He is preceded in death by his parents Sheldon and Mary Lou Quick and brother Glenn Quick.
His cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Interment in Michigan Memorial Park
www.mimemorial.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019