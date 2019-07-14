|
Mark Steven Ouellette
Whitefish, MT - Mark Steven Ouellette, age 65, went to be with our Lord on June 28th, 2019 in Whitefish Montana. His sister Wendy Myers and brother Scott were at his bedside. Born in Royal Oak, Michigan on March 1, 1954, Mark graduated from Berkley High School, and lived in Ferndale, Michigan where he worked for NA Woodworth and ITW tool companies. Mark was a designer and fabricator, and specialized in cabinetmaking and millwork, and continued his work in those trades after moving to Eureka, Montana in 1998. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Ouellette; brother Craig and Tina Ouellette ; brother Scott Ouellette; sister Wendy and John Myers; nieces Michelle and Matthew Sawtelle; and Amy Ouellette; and nephews Asher Ouellette and Benjamin Sawtelle; as well as beloved aunts, cousins and friends. A memorial gathering is being considered for a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019