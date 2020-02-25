Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Dahlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Thomas Dahlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Thomas Dahlin Obituary
Mark Thomas Dahlin

- - Mark died unexpectedly on February 11, 2020, in a drowning accident while on vacation with his wife Jackie in Barbados. Age 57. Former resident of Metro Detroit. He was the Senior Engineer at Tex-Mac in North Carolina. Beloved husband and best friend of Jackie for 32 years. Dear son of Patricia and the late William Dahlin. Loving brother of Gregory Dahlin (Marlene), Moira McGraw (Tom), Adele Dahlin (George Jackson), and Susan Tondera (Rick). Also many loving relatives and friends. The Funeral Mass will be held privately. Friends may send condolences to A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48073. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -