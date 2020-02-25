|
Mark Thomas Dahlin
- - Mark died unexpectedly on February 11, 2020, in a drowning accident while on vacation with his wife Jackie in Barbados. Age 57. Former resident of Metro Detroit. He was the Senior Engineer at Tex-Mac in North Carolina. Beloved husband and best friend of Jackie for 32 years. Dear son of Patricia and the late William Dahlin. Loving brother of Gregory Dahlin (Marlene), Moira McGraw (Tom), Adele Dahlin (George Jackson), and Susan Tondera (Rick). Also many loving relatives and friends. The Funeral Mass will be held privately. Friends may send condolences to A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 32515 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, MI 48073. Memorial tributes to a charity of donor's choice.
