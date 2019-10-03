Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MarKay Chorney Obituary
MarKay Chorney

Southgate - MarKay Chorney age 84 of Southgate, passed away October 1, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Frank. Loving stepmother to Sherrilyn, Mylbra and Frank. Loving grandmother to Nathan and John Oliver and Joseph and Emily Salerno. She survived by her 3 sisters, Sarah, Helen (Jean) and Patricia (Patti) and many nieces and nephews. She was a first class embroiderer and loved spending time with her dogs and going to concerts. Visitation will be on Friday October 4, at The Martenson Funeral Home, 3200 West Road from 5 PM to 7PM.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
