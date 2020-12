Marleen Lavina SelbyLake Orion - Marleen Lavina Selby (Pritchard), age 76 of Lake Orion, originally of Evart and Sterling Heights, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, November 28 as the result if a stroke. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 56 years, Larry Selby, as well as her three children and six grandchildren. See www.modetzfuneralhomes.com for more information.