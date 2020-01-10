|
|
Marlene Caira
Atlanta, GA - Marlene Caira. Age 86, formerly of Detroit and Farmington Hills, passed away December 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Beloved wife of the late Leo, mother of Craig (Julia) and Judi, much loved grandmother of Michael, Talia, Veronica and James, and sister of the late Ronald Bardak. Marlene graduated from Hamtramck High School and retired from Chrysler Corporation. Interment at White Chapel Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020