Marlene Claire Zdral
- - Marlene C. Zdral, "Mar", beloved mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was 87 years old when she passed away at her home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Marlene was born to Erskine B. Fauquier and Amelia Iona Burger on July 5, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of Pershing High School in Detroit. She was one of eight children and is survived by her brother, Brent Fauquier and sister, Julie Fauquier. Marlene was a member of the Forest Lake Country Club for over 40 years, leaving the club in 2016 due to declining health.
Marlene defined herself by the relationships she developed and nurtured in her personal life. She had an abiding commitment to caring for others. She was a strong, kind and loving person. She was an avid golfer and homemaker.
Marlene is survived by her daughter Pamela DiPasquale-Lehnerz and son-in-law Daniel Lehnerz. Her son, Richard DiPasquale and her daughter-in-law, Karen DiPasquale. She had five grandchildren Michael Lehnerz, Nathan Lehnerz, Brooke Johnson, Bridget Brandon-Olson and Brittany Miller. Her daughter, Dr. Doreen DiPasquale Cierney, passed away in 2014.
In memory of Marlene, the family asks you to extend a kindness to a person in need. Memorial services are anticipated at St. Mary's Shrine Chapel of Orchard Lake with the services pending. Please contact the family for further details.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020