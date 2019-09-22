|
Marlene M. "Marti K." Kunze Miller
Grosse Pointe Woods - Marlene Kunze Miller of Grosse Pointe Woods was born March 30, 1937 in Detroit. Miller was a graduate of Pershing High School and Wayne State University, a speech major with work in radio and television. She worked in broadcasting and married James G. Miller II at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Detroit. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years in 2009, with whom she enjoyed traveling worldwide. She was also predeceased by her parents James and Effie Wismer Kunze of Sanilac County and Detroit. Survived by James G. Miller III (Margaret), Margery Lynn Moxley (Thomas) & Marlisa Jane Slack. Survived by 8 grandchildren: Alexander Miller, Andrew Miller (Jillian and great-grandson Gabriel), Jesse Miller and Miriam Miller, Ian Buchanan, Devon Buchanan, Tori Slack, & Jolie Slack. She is also survived by brother Wayne J. Kunze (Joan), niece Christin Kunze Buchanan and nephew Steven Kunze (Kristen). She worked in programming at WWJ Radio in Detroit. She worked in the Detroit Public Schools as Lay Theme Reader and as a teacher of Music and Public Speaking for K-2 in the Grosse Pointe Public School system. Miller was employed at University Liggett School for 23 years. She was a group leader in Camp Fire Girls and Girl Scouts and was a member of the Board of Camp Fire Girls Detroit Area council in the early 80s. She's been, since 1967, involved with Women of Wayne - GP Chapter and Women of Wayne State University Alumni Association and is Past President of both groups as well as Eastern Region VP of WOW. She earned a Service Award in 1999. She also served a three-year term on the WSU Alumni Association board of trustees. Miller has sung all her life, in high school, in the Women's Glee Club at WSU, in Rackham Symphony Choir with the DSO for 7 years, East Pointe/Shoreline Sound Chorus of Sweet Adelines Int'l for 27 years serving as business manager and music librarian, Grosse Pointe Community Chorus in the 70s, back in 2012. Miller was a member of Delta Phi Sigma Sorority. She was a member of the Hutzel Hospital Auxiliary in the 70s and Pointer of the Week in GP News in 1999. She became a Charter member of Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame, and the National Women's History Museum. She was a member of the AAUW Grosse Pointe Branch from 1971-2017 serving as public information officer, pick-up Chair of Used Book Sale and committee member. She was Chair of Book Lovers Interest Group and VP Program. Miller was member of Fox Creek Questers #216 since '87 and past president, 2000-2002. She was a member of First English Ev. Lutheran Church since 1971 and publicist since 1989. She was involved in Republican politics since mid-1970s serving as precinct delegate, State Committee member, Past President of Republican Women's Club of Grosse Pointe and past Chair of Eastside Republican Club, Alternate Delegate to Republican National Convention, San Diego in 1988, and Delegate in St. Paul in 2008. She was an avid book collector enjoying her own library and membership in Book Club of Detroit. She and her husband were members of the Detroit Yacht Club. She will be remembered for her strong faith and positive outlook. Her remains will rest in the Columbarium at First English Ev. Lutheran Church in GPW. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be directed to the church.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019