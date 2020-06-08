Marlene M. Walsh (nee Mischley)- - June 8, 2020 of Alpena, MI, age 58. Born in Highland Park. Daughter of the late Raymond and Irene. Loving wife of Bryan. Dear mother of Cody Walsh, Vanessa Bagwell (Phillip), Antoinette Klinefelt (Mark) and Troy Walsh. Also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sister of Lawrence Mischley (Deborah), Carl Mischley (Rosalind) and Donald Mischley (Julie). She was loved by many family members and friends. Long time waitress at Oxford Inn, Royal Oak. Visitation Thursday 10 a.m. until Funeral Service 12 Noon at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Burial White Chapel Cemetery.View obituary and sign tribute wall at