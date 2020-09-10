Marsha A Miller
Marsha A. Miller, age 73, on September 9, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Senator Arthur Miller, Jr. Loving mother of Holly (Ross) Rocheleau, Nicole (Matt) Price, Arthur III (Stephanie) Miller, and Derek (Katie) Miller. Devoted grandmother of 9. Sister of the late Elaine Henritzy. She was also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held today, Friday 3-8 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). She will lie in state Saturday 12:30 PM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren until the time of her Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM.
