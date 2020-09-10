1/1
Marsha A. Miller
Marsha A Miller

Marsha A. Miller, age 73, on September 9, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Senator Arthur Miller, Jr. Loving mother of Holly (Ross) Rocheleau, Nicole (Matt) Price, Arthur III (Stephanie) Miller, and Derek (Katie) Miller. Devoted grandmother of 9. Sister of the late Elaine Henritzy. She was also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held today, Friday 3-8 PM at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd). She will lie in state Saturday 12:30 PM at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Warren until the time of her Funeral Mass at 1:00 PM.

Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
