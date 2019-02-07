|
|
Marsha Bell
Riverview - Marsha Bell, 92, of Riverview, Michigan, died on 04 February 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis Bell. Cherished mother of Marlene (Jim) Mangiapane, Alan (Diane) Bell, and Charles Bell. Loving grandmother of Michael (Rachel) Mangiapane, Amy (Tully) Wilson, Joshua (Summer) Bell, Caitlin (Marc) Campbell, and Sophia Bell. SERVICES 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY FEBRUARY 8, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 7, 2019