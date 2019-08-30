|
Marsha Kuretzky
- - KURETZKY, MARSHA Beloved wife of Sandy Kuretzky. Dear mother of Jill Rosen, Wendy Rosen, Andrea Kuretzky and Amy (Chris) Kuretzky-Holmes. Loving grandmother of Sydney Rosen, Max Litvin, Caden Zalesny, Samantha and Cameron Holmes. Devoted sister of Sue (the late Jeffrey) Malkin. Adoring sister-in-law of Marty (Ilene) Kuretzky and Howard (Joyce) Kuretzky. Dearest aunt of Julie (Darin) Malkin-Manning and Rob (Tara Russell) Malkin. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 11:00 AM AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL OF CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019