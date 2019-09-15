Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
Farmington Hills - Marshall Davis, 94, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on September 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Thelma Davis. Cherished father of Robert Davis, Douglas (Lyn Duguid) Davis, and Greig (Kathy) Davis. Loving grandfather of Taylor Davis, Rose Davis, Stephanie Davis, and Myles Davis. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WAS HELD SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2019. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
