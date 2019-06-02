Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
Milford - Marshall W. Peterson, a longtime resident of Milford and a native of Westland, died peacefully on May 31, 2019 after a thirty year battle with Parkinson's. He worked for over thirty years as a physical education and special education teacher at Redford Union High School, until his retirement in 2004. He is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Deborah Peterson; his brothers, Gerald (Carol) and Norman (Shirley); brother-in-law, Gerald (Midge) Gebrowsky; nieces and nephews, Scott, Rob, Amber, Steve, Michelle, as well as extended family members and dear friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St, Milford on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 AM. Friends may visit the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in Marshall's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 2, 2019
