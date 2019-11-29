|
Marta E. Ross, MD, JD
Dr. Marta Elaine Ross, 77, passed away on November 15, 2019 at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. Born in Detroit to Irving Lee Ross and Elizabeth (Bessye) Sachs Ross, Dr. Ross spent her formative years in Oak Park. She received her undergraduate degree as well as her professional degrees from Wayne State University in Detroit, graduating from the School of Medicine in 1967 and the School of Law in 1991. Upon receiving her medical degree, Dr. Ross pursued an internship and residency in General Surgery at Beaumont Hospital. She then became a Transplant Surgery Fellow under Dr. Thomas E. Starzl at The University of Colorado in Denver, Colorado. Dr. Ross also trained as a Vascular Surgery Fellow under the renowned Dr. Denton Cooley at The Texas Heart Institute in Houston, Texas. Returning to Beaumont Hospital in Troy, Michigan, Dr. Ross joined the staff in General Surgery until the late nineteen eighties when she stepped back from surgery to obtain a law degree. In later years, Dr Ross returned to the practice of medicine as an emergency room physician. Well known for her devotion to her patients and generosity to friends and local charities, she will be missed.
Dr. Ross is survived by her brother Hugh (Ellen) Ross of South Orange, New Jersey; her niece Jessica Ross of Chicago, Illinois; her nephew Ian Ross of Oakland, California; and her aunt Lorraine Trogman of Los Angeles, California. She also leaves behind many cousins and friends. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to the . Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019