Martha K. Crabtree
Waterford - Martha passed away peacefully on April 25, 2019 at Canterbury on the Lake in Waterford, where she had enjoyed her final years. She was born on April 18, 1927 in Albany, Georgia, to Graham and Ernestine Kirkpatrick, and grew up in several different communities as the child of an advancing Army officer. After the Second World War, Martha received her Bachelor's Degree in English at Vanderbilt University, and married Bill Crabtree, the love of her life, in 1947. Their famously successful marriage lasted more than 68 years until Bill's death in 2016.
Bill and Martha started their life together in Nashville, Tennessee, where they lived until 1955. As Bill's career as a lawyer progressed, they moved steadily northward: first, to Washington D.C; then to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1961; and finally, to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, in 1968. Together, they had four children; Bill Jr., Graham, Anna and Bruce.
Martha worked as a newspaper copy writer in the first years of her marriage, but stayed at home to be a full-time mother when her children were born. She was always available for them, and freely provided the listening ear, wise advice and firm guidance that they so often required. She was unfailingly cheerful and optimistic, and a good friend to many.
For many years, Martha was an active member of Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills, where she sang in the choir, served as a member of the vestry, and regularly participated in the meetings and activities of the Episcopal Church Women. She was an avid reader and enjoyed music and cordial discussions of literature and political issues with family and friends. At home, she enjoyed family gatherings with her children and grandchildren above all else.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her oldest son, Bill Jr. She is survived by her three younger children - Graham (Amy) Crabtree, Anna (John) Wallbillich and Bruce Crabtree; her eight grandchildren - Elizabeth Crabtree Naida, James and Daniel Crabtree, John (J.J.) and Bruce Wallbillich, and Miles, Isabel and Caroline Crabtree; and her six great grandchildren - Sam and Charlie Crabtree, Peter Naida and Eva, Vivian and Johnny Wallbillich.
A memorial service to celebrate Martha's life will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Church Cranbrook Pastoral Care Fund or Canterbury on the Lake's Good Samaritan Fund. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019