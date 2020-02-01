Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Grosse Pointe Farms - Martha Anne Konen-Pingel (nee Peltier), January 30, 2020, age 88. Loving mother of James (Mary), Margaret (Bob) Sonntag, Shirley (Dennis) Knoblock, Paul (Candace), Robert (Janice), William (Shelly), and Loretta Rose VanZutphen. Cherished grandmother of 12. Proud great-grandmother of 8. Visitation Tuesday, February 4, 2-8 pm with 7 pm memory sharing at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state Wednesday, February 5, from 9:30 am until time of funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Inurnment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Roseville. Donations to the Michigan Humane Society. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
