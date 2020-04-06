Services
Schrader-Howell Funeral Home
280 S. Main Street
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-453-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Kucharski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Kucharski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Kucharski Obituary
Martha Kucharski

Dearborn Heights - Martha Kucharski, age 96 of Dearborn Heights, passed away on April 2, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Kucharski, dear mother of Keith (deceased) (Pati) Kucharski, Joel (Barbara) Kucharski, Karen Kucharski and Frank Kucharski, loving grandma of Ethan (Lori Funk) Kent and great-grandmother of Lucy Kent. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Fedor and Mary (Romanchak) Barna, and her siblings, Michael Barna, Mary Cummings, Tillie (Tekla) Powas, Sam Barna, Anna Kurek, Nick Barna, Eva Ross, Aline "Olga" Swentko, Frank Barna and Alexandra Barna. Due to the State of Emergency/COVID-19 a memorial Mass will be held at a later date with interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions in Martha's memory may be made to the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn, MI 48128 or the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -