|
|
Martha Kucharski
Dearborn Heights - Martha Kucharski, age 96 of Dearborn Heights, passed away on April 2, 2020. Martha was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Kucharski, dear mother of Keith (deceased) (Pati) Kucharski, Joel (Barbara) Kucharski, Karen Kucharski and Frank Kucharski, loving grandma of Ethan (Lori Funk) Kent and great-grandmother of Lucy Kent. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Fedor and Mary (Romanchak) Barna, and her siblings, Michael Barna, Mary Cummings, Tillie (Tekla) Powas, Sam Barna, Anna Kurek, Nick Barna, Eva Ross, Aline "Olga" Swentko, Frank Barna and Alexandra Barna. Due to the State of Emergency/COVID-19 a memorial Mass will be held at a later date with interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. Memorial contributions in Martha's memory may be made to the Church of the Divine Child, 1055 North Silvery Lane, Dearborn, MI 48128 or the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schrader-Howell Funeral Home.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020