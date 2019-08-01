|
|
Martha Schwarzwalder
St. Clair Shores - Schwarzwalder, Martha. April 5th, 1922 to July 31st, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick. Mother of Fred (Sheila Russ), Charlene (Gary), Karl (Jean), Marlene (Jerry Bologna), and Kurt (Gretta). Grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 5-8 pm, and Friday, August 2, 2-8 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state on Saturday, August 3, 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 22915 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, MI. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019