Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
22915 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
22915 Greater Mack Ave.
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
1922 - 2019
Martha Schwarzwalder Obituary
Martha Schwarzwalder

St. Clair Shores - Schwarzwalder, Martha. April 5th, 1922 to July 31st, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick. Mother of Fred (Sheila Russ), Charlene (Gary), Karl (Jean), Marlene (Jerry Bologna), and Kurt (Gretta). Grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 5-8 pm, and Friday, August 2, 2-8 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. In state on Saturday, August 3, 10 am until time of service at 11 am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 22915 Greater Mack Ave., St. Clair Shores, 48080. Interment at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, MI. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
