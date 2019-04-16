|
Martha Sogoian
- - Martha passed away peacefully on April 13 with her family by her side at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Nash P. Sogoian. Loving mother of Marie (Charles) Semarjian, Sonia (Robert) Tacoma, Eleanor (Mark) Evarian and Mary Klei. Cherished grandmother of the late Diana and Chucky Semarjian, Christina Tacoma, Bobby (Ashley) Tacoma, Katherine (Amit) Sachdev, Mark (Mary) Evarian, Lauren (Chris) Evarian-Bloetscher and Katie and Nicole Klei. She adored her great-grandchildren, Aurora, Ari and Nishan. Dear sister of Margaret Kaloustian in Greece. Visitation Wednesday 5PM to 8PM, prayers at 7PM at St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church, 19300 Ford Rd., Dearborn (313) 336-6200. Instate Thursday 9AM until time of funeral service 10AM at the church. Interment to follow the church service at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI. Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name be made to St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church. Arrangements entrusted to the Edward Korkoian Funeral Home (248) 541 8325. To send a loving message, please visit Martha's obituary at www.ekfh.net.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019