Martin Duffy, Jr.



New Baltimore - Martin Duffy Jr, age 84 of New Baltimore passed away June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Caroline. Loving father of Maureen (Colin Jones) Duffy, Jennifer (Ken Turton) Duffy, John (Rachel) Duffy and Elizabeth (Darren) Ervinck. Dearest Grandfather of Alex, Carly, Kelsey and Kaitlin Duffy and Nicholas and Alyson Ervinck. Private family service. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.









