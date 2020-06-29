Martin Duris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Duris

Troy - Martin Luther Duris, 89, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Crabtree Lane Foster Home in Troy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances (Jeansonne) Duris; his daughters Donna Gerhart and her husband Clifford Gerhart, both of Cocoa, FL, and Robin Duris of Royal Oak; his sons, Christopher Duris and his wife Sara of Watervliet, and Gary Duris of St. Claire Shores; four grandchildren: Matthew Garrett, Kaylin (Garrett) Kudsin and her husband Scott Kudsin, Andrew Duris and Claire Duris; one great-granddaughter Vivienne Kudsin, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 2, 10:00 a.m. (visiting 9:30) at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Please see SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved