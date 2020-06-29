Martin Duris
Troy - Martin Luther Duris, 89, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Crabtree Lane Foster Home in Troy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances (Jeansonne) Duris; his daughters Donna Gerhart and her husband Clifford Gerhart, both of Cocoa, FL, and Robin Duris of Royal Oak; his sons, Christopher Duris and his wife Sara of Watervliet, and Gary Duris of St. Claire Shores; four grandchildren: Matthew Garrett, Kaylin (Garrett) Kudsin and her husband Scott Kudsin, Andrew Duris and Claire Duris; one great-granddaughter Vivienne Kudsin, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 2, 10:00 a.m. (visiting 9:30) at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd., Royal Oak. Please see SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.