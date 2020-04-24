Resources
- - born January 21, 1946 in Bromley, London, England to the late George and Ruby Ford, passed away April 20, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Beloved husband of Antoinette "Toni" and the late Ingrid. Loving father of Marc Ford (Laura) and Erica Ford. Step-father of Joseph Stafford (Karen) and Diana Stafford. Caring grandfather of Sarah, Megan, Katie, Charlotte, Madeleine, Samantha, Joseph, and Kathryn. Dear brother of Graham Ford (Noi). Uncle of Marc Ford and Kristina Ford.

A Memorial service for Martin will take place at a later date. Memorial Contributions can be made to Leader Dogs for the Blind www.LeaderDogs.Org.

www.AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
