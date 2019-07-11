|
Martin G. Eggert
Farmington Hills - age 95, passed away July 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne. Loving father of Mary Christine (Bruce) Harris, Paul (Veronica), Kenneth, Robert (Johnene), Gregory (Beth), Carolyn (Jeff) Horger and James (Trish); beloved grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 10. He was a proud Army veteran of WWII. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2-8 pm, rosary at 6:30 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd, (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, July 15, 10:30 am (in state 10 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019