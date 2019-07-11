Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Road
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Road
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Eggert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin G. Eggert


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin G. Eggert Obituary
Martin G. Eggert

Farmington Hills - age 95, passed away July 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne. Loving father of Mary Christine (Bruce) Harris, Paul (Veronica), Kenneth, Robert (Johnene), Gregory (Beth), Carolyn (Jeff) Horger and James (Trish); beloved grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 10. He was a proud Army veteran of WWII. Visitation Sunday, July 14, 2-8 pm, rosary at 6:30 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd, (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, July 15, 10:30 am (in state 10 am) at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd, Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. heeney-sundquist.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now