Dr. Martin Hart
West Bloomfield - Dr. Martin Hart, 81, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 09 August 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon Hart. Cherished father of Dr. Tae Hart and Dr. Trevor (Zal) Hart. Proud grandfather of Ariel and Ilan Hart. Dear brother-in-law of Phyllis (Dr. Ernest) Ring. Devoted son of the late Ida and the late Theodore Hart. Loving son-in-law of the late Anne and the late Aaron Ginsberg. SERVICES WILL BE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE ON TUESDAY AT 11:00 A.M. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.