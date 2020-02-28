|
|
Martin John "Marty" Horning
New Hudson - Martin John "Marty" Horning passed away on February 23rd at his home in New Hudson, MI. Marty was born on March 26th, 1942 in Kahnawake, Quebec. Devoted husband to Ivy, proud father to Kim (Paul), stepfather to Doug, Butch, Roger & Carol (1955-2015), loving grandfather to Tim, William, Cheyenne (Dylan) & Sydney, great grandfather to Colton & Chesney. Preceded in death by his brother Robert Horning (2003) & survived by siblings Peter Horning & Patsy Hillstead, as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Marty was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing & golfing, often spending time up north.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020