Services
Lying in State
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelist Catholic Church
600 N. Adelaide St.
Fenton, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
600 N. Adelaide St
Fenton, MI
Martin Joseph Kelly Sr.


1927 - 2019
Martin Joseph Kelly Sr. Obituary
Martin Joseph Kelly, Sr.

Linden - Martin Joseph Kelly, Sr., age 91, of Linden formerly of Pleasant Ridge, passed away July 8, 2019. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 600 N. Adelaide St., Fenton. Fr. Ryan Riley celebrant. Mr. Kelly will be in state at the church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Those desiring may make contributions to the Michigan State Athletic Dept. or ASPCA.

Martin was born September 30, 1927 in Detroit, the son of James and Mae (Gallagher) Kelly. He played football at Michigan State University from 1947-1949. Mr. Kelly was the president of Leaseway Transportation and a restaurant entrepreneur. He was a devoted family man and will be missed by friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Martin Jr., Terry, Kathleen and Colin; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy and son, Kevin. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 10, 2019
