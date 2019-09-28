Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Kotch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin L. Kotch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin L. Kotch Obituary
Martin L. Kotch

Beloved husband of the late Paula Weinberg. Dear father of Ivan Kotch, Noah (Shari) Kotch, David Weinberg and Laura Leblanc. Loving grandfather of Corinne Kotch, Carson Kotch, Emma Kotch, Alexander Kotch, Marielle Leblanc and Charlotte Leblanc. Devoted brother of Leanore (the late Al) Calem and Bobbie (Headley) Burrell. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 12:00PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. A PRIVATE INTERMENT WILL BE HELD AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now