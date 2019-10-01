|
|
Martin M. Miller
Farmington Hills - Martin M. Miller, 89, died on September 29, 2019.
Beloved husband of 60 years of Judith Miller. Cherished father of Aileen Miller, Rachel Smith, Ted (Karen) Miller, and Michael Miller. Proud grandfather of Logan Smith, Noah Smith, Nicole Miller, Nathan Miller, and Chloe Miller. Devoted son of the late Nathan and the late Sarah Miller. Dear brother of the late Harriet Berke and the late Erwin Miller. Also survived by his longtime friend, Charles Delaney.
SERVICE 12 NOON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 1, 2019