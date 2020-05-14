|
|
Martin Marx
Bloomfield Hills - Martin Marx, 95, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, died after sunset on 13 May 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years of the late Bernice Marx. Cherished father of the late Jeffrey Marx, the late Fern Marx, and the late Jamie Marx. He was predeceased by his eight brothers and sisters. Also survived by his devoted caregiver, Nedra Stephen, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT 1:00 P.M. FRIDAY, MAY 15, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 14 to May 15, 2020