Martin Mouradian
Martin Mouradian

Martin Mouradian, age 83, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aram and Arshalous Mouradian.

He is survived by his wife Nancy of 58 years. Loving father of Marty Jr, and Laura. The light of his life was his granddaughter Alyssa. Dear brother of Esther Ovian and families Mackterian,Peterson,Mouradian,Teberian,and Terian families.

He leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Martin was a man who enjoyed people. Sometimes he very naturally struck up a conversation with a stranger. He was especially proud of his Armenian Heritage. The family is grateful to the U of M dialysis center staff who helped him survive 7 years on dialysis.

A memorial and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To send a loving message, please go to Martin's obituary at www.ekfh.net.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Inc.
836 North Main Street
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4800
