|
|
Martin Philip Mortensen
Troy - Martin Philip Mortensen, of Troy and formerly Royal Oak, died February 6, 2020 at age 90. Born to Martin and Magdalene Mortensen on February 28, 1929 in Yorkville, IL. Survived by children Timothy (Shawn) Mortensen, Cynthia Mortensen, Philip (June) Mortensen, and Holly Mortensen; and grandchildren Valerie Mortensen, Kathryn Mortensen, and Sara (Phil) Svetich. Predeceased by his wife Shirley Mortensen; parents Martin and Magdalene Mortensen; and siblings Lois Larson, Rachael Moline, and Hubert Mortensen. Visitation 2:00-6:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rds.), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral service 11:00 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of the Master, 3333 Coolidge Hwy., Troy, MI 48084; (248) 643-0176. Memorial donations to the Music Department of Aurora University are appreciated. www.Gram erFuneralHome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020