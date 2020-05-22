Services
Martin Scot Kosins, musician and author, left this mortal plane May 18, 2020 after a protracted illness. Martin is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Laurie and Sheldon Weintrob, their children Sari (Steven) Rosenberg, Eric Weintrob, great-niece Anna Isabelle, lifelong friends Morry and Susan Greener, Mr. Fridson and wife Cathy, Danny Dallas, Mike and Diana Pintar, Christine Piereson, Jan Goldstein Wanetick, Jim and Sue Klunk, Bob Beskangy and Rebecca Meisner, and of course, Ester Glover and the amazing staff at Addington Place in Northville. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD SUNDAY, MAY 31, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020
