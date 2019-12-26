|
|
Sister Martina Begin, R.S.M.
Farmington Hills - 98, entered eternal life on December 23, 2019. Surviving are her sister Rita Burkhardt, many nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Mercy. Fondly remembered by many students and those whose lives she touched. Welcome Home ceremony Friday, Jan. 3, 3:00 pm, followed by her vigil service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Resurrection Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:30 am, at McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington, heeney-sundquist.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019