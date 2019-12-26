Services
The Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 00004-8336
248-474-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for Martina R.s.m.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Martina Begin R.s.m.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Martina Begin R.s.m. Obituary
Sister Martina Begin, R.S.M.

Farmington Hills - 98, entered eternal life on December 23, 2019. Surviving are her sister Rita Burkhardt, many nieces and nephews and the Sisters of Mercy. Fondly remembered by many students and those whose lives she touched. Welcome Home ceremony Friday, Jan. 3, 3:00 pm, followed by her vigil service at 7:00 pm. Mass of Resurrection Saturday, Jan. 4, 10:30 am, at McAuley Life Center, 28750 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. Interment Holy Sepulchre, Southfield. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington, heeney-sundquist.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -