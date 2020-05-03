Resources
Maruann Machado Ayesh Obituary
Maruann Machado Ayesh

Maruann "Juan" Machado Ayesh went home to Jesus on March 15, 2020 at age 53.

Maruann was born to Helmi and Veronica Ayesh on April 19, 1966 in Detroit, MI

After Maruann accomplished his GED he went on to work in the restaurant franchise business. Where his biggest accomplishment was met by becoming a general manager for Wendy's in Plymouth TWP, MI.

Maruann spent his off time taking care of his loving mother Veronica, gardening, rooting for his favorite Brazilian soccer team, hiking and playing with his dog Cody.

Maruann is predeceased by his father Helmi. He is survived by his mother Veronica Ayesh, aunts, and cousins.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 3 to May 4, 2020
