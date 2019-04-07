Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Frenkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. Frenkel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin A. Frenkel Obituary
Marvin A. Frenkel

Stuart, FL - Marvin A. Frenkel, 92, of Stuart, Florida, died on 01 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara "Skippy" Prentis Frenkel. Cherished father of Dale (Patty) Frenkel, Dr. Ronald Frenkel (Paula Costa), Cindy Frenkel, and the late Tom Frenkel. Loving grandfather of Maradith Frenkel (Aaron) Ginsburg, Mark (Lindsay) Frenkel, William Frenkel, Warren Frenkel, Max Frenkel, and Hannah Kanter. Adored great-grandfather of Sienna Ginsburg and Gavin Ginsburg. Devoted son of the late Joseph and the late Rose Frenkel. Brother of the late Sheila (the late William) Frenkel Ellman. Also survived by loving caregivers Kim Ruffing, Susan Maleski, Karissa Landgrebe, and Wanda Suleski. SERVICES WERE HELD THURSDAY APRIL 4, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now