Marvin A. Frenkel
Stuart, FL - Marvin A. Frenkel, 92, of Stuart, Florida, died on 01 April 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara "Skippy" Prentis Frenkel. Cherished father of Dale (Patty) Frenkel, Dr. Ronald Frenkel (Paula Costa), Cindy Frenkel, and the late Tom Frenkel. Loving grandfather of Maradith Frenkel (Aaron) Ginsburg, Mark (Lindsay) Frenkel, William Frenkel, Warren Frenkel, Max Frenkel, and Hannah Kanter. Adored great-grandfather of Sienna Ginsburg and Gavin Ginsburg. Devoted son of the late Joseph and the late Rose Frenkel. Brother of the late Sheila (the late William) Frenkel Ellman. Also survived by loving caregivers Kim Ruffing, Susan Maleski, Karissa Landgrebe, and Wanda Suleski. SERVICES WERE HELD THURSDAY APRIL 4, 2019 AT THE DAVIDSON/HERMELIN CHAPEL AT CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019