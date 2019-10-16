Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
9800 Telegraph Road
Taylor, MI 48180
313-291-0900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Marvin Holland Obituary
Marvin Holland

Taylor - Age 96 of Taylor. Survived by his wife of 73 years, Gertrude. Beloved Father of M. Gary (Judy), Larry and Linda.Proud Grandfather of Matthew and Katie.

He was loved and will be deeply missed.

Visitation: Thursday, 3-7:30 pm at Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Taylor Chapel. Funeral Service: Friday 1 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial: West Mound Cemetery in Taylor. To share a memory visit www.howepeterson.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
