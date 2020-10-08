1/
Marvin Kozlowski
Marvin Kozlowski

Beloved husband of the Edith. Dear father of Joseph (Jill) Kozlowski, Ruthie Kozlowski and Jay (Renee), (the late Linda) Kozlowski. Loving grandfather of Rachel Kozlowski, Anna (Bryan Sofen) Kozlowski Sofen, David Kozlowski, Julia Kozlowski, Max Kozlowski and Benjamin Kozlowski. Adoring great-grandfather of Elliot Sofen. Loving brother of the late Shlomo, Fela, Chayka and Itka. Graveside services Friday 10/09/2020, 1:45 pm, at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:45 PM
Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hebrew Memorial Chapel
26640 Greenfield Rd
Oak Park, MI 48237
(248) 543-1622
