Marvin Kozlowski
Beloved husband of the Edith. Dear father of Joseph (Jill) Kozlowski, Ruthie Kozlowski and Jay (Renee), (the late Linda) Kozlowski. Loving grandfather of Rachel Kozlowski, Anna (Bryan Sofen) Kozlowski Sofen, David Kozlowski, Julia Kozlowski, Max Kozlowski and Benjamin Kozlowski. Adoring great-grandfather of Elliot Sofen. Loving brother of the late Shlomo, Fela, Chayka and Itka. Graveside services Friday 10/09/2020, 1:45 pm, at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements by HEBREW MEMORIAL CHAPEL (248) 543-1622. www.hebrewmemorial.org