|
|
Marvin Owen Keller
Ellenton - October 2nd, 1936 - August 3rd, 2019
Marvin, born in Detroit, passed peacefully at the age of 82 with his family by his side in EIIenton, FIorida. He is survived by his 7 children - Mindy, Michael, Mark, Melanie, Marisa, Matthew and Kelly and his 13 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Owen & Dorothy Keller, aunt and uncle Annabelle and Louis Zivanov, grandson Brian Keller and beIoved dogs Auggie & Sandy.
Fun fact: Born during the Great Depression, his parents named him after Detroit Tiger 3rd baseman, Marvin Owen when the Iocal newspaper offered $10 to anyone who named their baby after a Detroit Tiger. They never got the $10.
Marvin graduated from Redford High School as captain of the basketball team in 1955. He was an avid bowler, a member of Snider's Softball Club, and played in the Detroit Tiger minor Leagues briefly in his early 20's. He had tried out for the Detroit Tigers and made the team, but he turned the offer down. When asked why, he said that they didn't pay enough considering he had 3 small children at the time. He went on to work for Burroughs (Unisys) and was transferred from Detroit to Downingtown, Pennsylvania in the 1960's. He eventually settled in MaIvern, Pennsylvania until he retired from Unisys after 30 years. During his retirement, he became a school bus driver for 4 years for Great Valley School District before relocating to Ellenton, Florida in 1996.
Known for many years in the Colony Cove community as "The Mayor," Marvin's kind personality and distinct smile was easily recognized by many. He worked part-time at many Iocal retail stores including Walgreens, CVS and Puliix. He enjoyed working in the community and being part of the growth over the years in Ellenton.
All that knew him knew his deep love and affection for his dogs, especially "Lord Sandy of Malvern" (Sandy), a cocker spaniel who moved from Pennsylvania to Florida with Marvin and Auggie, a rescued shih-tzu given to him after Sandy had passed. Marvin volunteered with hospice in Ellenton shortly after it opened and eventually had Auggie certified as a therapy dog. He enjoyed and valued his experience there immensely and was proud to have Auggie be a support to those who needed comfort the most.
After Auggie had passed, he was given a new care-taking challenge of love birds -which he became a natural at caring for. Marvin had self-proclaimed that he was "Dr. Dolittle" to convey the strong bond he developed with his birds that they "talked" to him and he understood them.
Marvin was well-known for his sports trivia knowledge and his love of sports. He volunteered at McKechnie Field (now LECOMpark) as an usher during the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training where he was able to meet many athletes that he admired. He was notorious for always quizzing people -even professional athletes on their own stats. He always had a knack about being able to strike a conversation with anyone, no matter their age or background. He always seemed to find something to relate to and talk about with anyone he met.
This brief recap of his highlights would be amiss if it did not celebrate Marvin's continued support throughout of the Anheuser-Busch company -an avid beer drinker, he never missed a chance to walk into any bar to try their light beer. He definitely gave credit to his longevity and lack of needing to take any medications to his Busch or "Natty" light (that he drank with a straw).
Intelligent, stubborn, humorous, basic yet complex -Marvin was unique. He was able to live the way he wanted which was worth more to him than living longer.
Marvin did not wish to have a memorial service. If anyone would like to honor his life, donations are encouraged to a local hospice, animal shelter or ASPCA. If possible, 'have one more' with him and cheers to a life well-lived.
"Adios!"
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 7, 2019