Marvin "Marv" Richard
Grand Blanc - Marvin "Marv" Wilfred Richard of Grand Blanc, Michigan, age 80, April 27, 2019. Marv is survived by his wife Karen and his two stepchildren, Traci (Michael) Brock, Brian (Alicia) Keller. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Bernardine Richard and survived by their children, Donald (Lisa) Richard, Jeffrey Richard, and Gregory (Christina) Richard. Wonderful papa to 10 grandchildren. Loving brother to Roger Richard, Gerald Richard, Bertha (Ray) Menard, Viola (Harold) Johnson. Memorial service and mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, on May 23rd at 10:30am, followed by the interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 12:30 pm, with a celebration of life at The Captains Club at Woodfield in Grand Blanc. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019