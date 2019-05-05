Services
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
11804 S. Saginaw St.
Grand Blanc, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin "Marv" Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin "Marv" Richard Obituary
Marvin "Marv" Richard

Grand Blanc - Marvin "Marv" Wilfred Richard of Grand Blanc, Michigan, age 80, April 27, 2019. Marv is survived by his wife Karen and his two stepchildren, Traci (Michael) Brock, Brian (Alicia) Keller. He was proceeded in death by his first wife, Bernardine Richard and survived by their children, Donald (Lisa) Richard, Jeffrey Richard, and Gregory (Christina) Richard. Wonderful papa to 10 grandchildren. Loving brother to Roger Richard, Gerald Richard, Bertha (Ray) Menard, Viola (Harold) Johnson. Memorial service and mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, on May 23rd at 10:30am, followed by the interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery at 12:30 pm, with a celebration of life at The Captains Club at Woodfield in Grand Blanc. www.sharpfuneralhomes.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.