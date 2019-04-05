Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Taylor - Roth, Marvin. April 2, 2019. Age 90 of Taylor. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Loving father of Donald (Susan) Mroz, Mark (Denise) Roth, and Eric Roth (Amy Castillo). Dear brother of Miriam Beck and Kenneth Roth. Dearest grandfather of 5. Participated as a Shrine Clown for over 50 years. Marvin will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Friday, April 05, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 7 PM at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Road. (313) 291-1800. Funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Marvin's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 5, 2019
