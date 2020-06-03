Marvin Samuel Davis Jr.
Marvin Samuel Davis, Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with congestive heart failure on June 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carole; father of the late Michelle, Cheryl (Daniel) Carnell, and Tracy (Aimee) Davis; dear grandfather of Brendan and Shannon; and lifelong friend of Frank and Kathy Kowalski. Marvin's family moved from Detroit to St. Clair Shores during his childhood and he attended Lake Shore High School. He often told stories of the Lake Shore football glory days. Marvin then served his country in the United States Marine Corp. In his free time, he enjoyed boating on Lake St. Clair, golfing with buddies, and was a loyal Detroit Sports fan. Marv will be honored with a military service at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com




