TALAN, MARVIN 93, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on 09 April 2020. Beloved husband of 69 1/2 years of Beverly Talan. Cherished father of Wendy Talan. Linda Talan (Andy) Jacob and Jody Talan (Danny) Bruetman. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey Talan Edelson, Bradley Talan Edelson, Sarah Ilyse Jacob, Adam Talan (Sarah) Jacob, Noah Byron (Patty) Jacob, Kylie Emmet Bruetman, Alexa Skye Bruetman and the late Zachary M. Talan Edelson. Adoring great-grandfather of Zachary Theodore Edelson, Elizabeth Frances Edelson, Ava Rachel Jacob and Levi Marvin Jacob. Dear brother of the late Evelyn (the late Marvin) Barnett. Devoted son of the late William and the late Lillian Talan. PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE SUNDAY AT 2:30 P.M. FRIENDS CAN STREAM THE SERVICE AT OUR WEBSITE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020