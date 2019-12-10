|
Mary A. Campbell
Fair Haven - Mary A. Campbell, age 61 of Fair Haven passed away December 6, 2019. Loving wife of Stephen. Dear sister of Carol (the late Ken) Hooper, Sarah (Jim) Locke and Diana (Michael) Schreck. Mary was predeceased by her parents Leonard and Joanne Topic and her brother Stephen Topic. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 9764 Dixie Highway, Ira. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019