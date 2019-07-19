Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
25252 Van Dyke Ave
Centerline, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
25252 Van Dyke Ave
Centerline, MI
Mary A. Ciennik


1934 - 2019
Mary A. Ciennik Obituary
Mary A. Ciennik

Warren - (nee Kovack) Age 84 July 17, 2019.

Beloved wife of James for 65 years. Loving mother of Jaime Ann(Terry)Sarnowski, James J. III(Renee)Ciennik and Stephen(Theresa)Ciennik. Dearest grandmother of Ryan, J.J. IV(Liz), Andrew, Troy(Ashley), Natalia, Jenna, Stephen, Jr. and great grandmother of Leo. Dear sister of the late John(Mary)Kovack. Mary Ann retired from the Warren Woods Public School System. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at WujekCalcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Pkwy(16 Mile Rd.) Funeral Monday Instate 9:30am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families-St. Clement's Catholic Church 25320 Van Dyke Ave. (N. of 10 Mile Rd.) until time of Mass at 10am. Entombment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 19, 2019
