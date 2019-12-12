|
|
Mary A. Fendt
Fendt, Mary A. Entered into rest on December 12, 2019. Age 99. Beloved wife of the late Matthew. Loving mother of Susan Adanti (Dan). Dearest grandmother of Dawn Adanti-Bustos (James), Michael and great-grandmother of Angelina, Austin, Mikey and Alaina. Funeral Mass Mon 11:00 a.m. at St. Kateri Catholic Church, 16101 Rotunda Dr., Dearborn, MI 48120. Gathering at church Mon 10:30 a.m. Visitation Sunday 12:30-6:00 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Rosary Sun 2:00 p.m. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019